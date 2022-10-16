Times offices moving … downtown

The Aspen Times will move to the Vectra Bank Building on the corner of East Hyman and South Hunter, Aspen, in early December.

The Aspen Times

The Aspen Times office soon may be even harder to find for out-of-owners, confused by the historic building name at the Jerome. After nine years on East Hyman near the Wheeler Opera House, the newspaper is moving across the pedestrian way to … another East Hyman address.

The office will still be downtown, a closer walk to the Silver Queen Gondola, include a shower for athletic employees and better fit the post-pandemic needs of The Aspen Times, Publisher Allison Pattillo said.

More people today work remotely more often, a pattern that appears here to stay even as the pandemic recedes. That means less efficient use of the current office.

“While it’s a wonderful space, the way people work has changed,” Pattillo said. “Downsizing to a smaller office — with a mix of assigned and shared desks — is the smart move to better serve our staff and readers.”

Drop-in visitors will nearly always find Editor Don Rogers, Pattillo and some of the news staff on a daily basis. But, staffers who do their work exclusively online or at sources’ and customers’ offices tend to be more productive remotely, Rogers observed.





For office-space needs, that means less of Aspen’s incredibly exclusive downtown office and retail space is needed, though Rogers pointed out the office will remain squarely in the hub of the city.

The move to the Vectra Bank Building at the corner of East Hyman and South Hunter is scheduled for early December, in time for the next busy season, and that lease will run to 2030. The new address will be 534 E. Hyman Ave.

“We’re here to stay with a downtown presence,” Pattillo said. “Renting outside of Aspen may be less expensive, but being an integral part of Aspen is critical to the legacy of The Aspen Times.”

The Times new landlord will be Zions Bankcorporation, N.A., dba Vectra Bank Colorado. The owner of the current office is Questor, the previous owner of The Aspen Times and most ski town papers in Colorado, Lake Tahoe and, at Park City, Utah, which retain their Swift Communications umbrella name.

The current office at 314 E. Hyman Ave. is listed for lease or sale with Karen Setterfield at S&B/Setterfield & Bright. She can be reached at 970-920-1833 or aspenreal.com.

Aspen Times Editor Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@aspentimes.com.