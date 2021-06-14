Tibetan Buddhist monks will return to Aspen for summer
Public events with Gaden Shartse run June 30 to July 14
A group of Tibetan Buddhist Monks from the historic Gaden Shartse Monastery will return to the Aspen area this summer, host Aspen Tibet announced.
A staple of summers here many years, the monks suspended their 2020 visit due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The group offer a daily schedule of Tibetan special programs, lectures, art and cultural events, offering area residents and visitors a chance to experience firsthand the unique culture of the Tibetan people and the rich traditions of Tibet and Tibetan Buddhism.
Events begin June 30 with a Sacred Art Sand Mandala and workshop at the Pitkin Country Library. Other events include a Tibetan debate, tea ceremony and changing at the Red Brick Center for the Arts on July 4, a birthday celebration for the Dalai Lama in Herron Park on July 6, visits to the the Aspen and Basalt farmers’ markets, a chanting mantra and a bowl ceremony at the Red Brick on July 12.
The visit will close with a blessing atop Aspen Mountain on July 14.
All events are open to the public with a suggested donation of $10 for talks and $25 for events and group healing ceremonies.
One-on-one, group, house, property and business blessings also are available by appointment. A full schedule of events is online at AspenTibet.com.
