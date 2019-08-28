Thursday meeting to discuss future Glenwood Canyon construction

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon at No Name, just east of Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Colorado Department of Transportation will host a project introduction meeting Thursday concerning Glenwood Canyon’s future construction work slated to begin in the spring of 2020.

The meeting is set to take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Glenwood Springs Library Community Room, 815 Cooper Ave. The meeting is open to the public and the project team will be on hand to discuss details and answer any questions attendees might have.

Starting next spring, CDOT will begin what it referred to as a critical improvement project on westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon extending from between mileposts 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 at Dotsero.

According to a recent press release, meeting attendees will learn about the project’s detailed construction phases, activities and traffic impacts.

“There will be significant traffic impacts associated with this work,” the release stated. “The goal is to phase the project, completing the most impactful work before the recreational high season before July 4.”