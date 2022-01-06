Through the lens: 2021 in the Roaring Fork Valley in photos

A friend told me about a meme that she recently saw that said, “2022 or 2020, too?“ We both laughed, but I think we were both also wondering if we were about to go into our third installment of 2020.
Recently, our lovely county was recognized for having the most COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S. … fame always comes at a price, I’ve heard. And the irony is that I’m looking over my past year in photos and writing this while I sit at home in isolation for the second time in less than a year with a case of COVID.
With all of the negatives, and sure there are many, the positives have always reigned supreme for me.
This year we celebrated being alive and finding time to gather together again. Many people left their day jobs in pursuit of their true passion and others welcomed life into this world after more time quarantined with their loved ones. There is joy that comes from slowing down. I found my friendships deepened and I took more time to enjoy my life, finding gratitude. As we begin a new year, many people are setting intentions for the next chapter of their lives. For me, I always set the same intention: to be kinder today than I was yesterday. I hope for the sake of the world that we can all find more kindness within ourselves, more compassion for others, and more time to slow down and listen to one another.
2021 really was an extension of what we had been living through since spring 2020. No matter how much we hope that one strike of midnight will change the world, we all turn back into pumpkins every time. This year, the universe took Betty White on the final day of the year and wildfires raged on in Boulder County in the dead of winter, so here’s to hoping that we can only go up from here.
But now for the part you’ve all been waiting for: the photographs. My images have always felt like an extension of me; there is something vulnerable about putting a photograph on the front page of the paper every day for others to see, sometimes judge, and enjoy. This past year often felt like Groundhog Day, because the world was slow and I captured an image of that same tree the day before. However, it was more times than not filled with wonder and curiosity.
I met one of the most inspiring people in my life and got to witness him summit Mt. Elbert with one leg and a whole lot of drive. I had the opportunity to explore in the Sand Wash Basin and document the wild horses, which was a long time dream of mine (photos to come in the new year.) And the unique privilege to spend 110 days on our mountains skiing and photographing last season to reach a personal milestone for the most days skied in my life. Although working for a daily newspaper can often feel like “feeding the beast” just to get an edition out, it has always been and always will be a true honor to be a part of this community and to tell your stories.
