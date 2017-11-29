Three women nominated for consideration by Gov. John Hickenlooper to fill vacant Colorado Supreme Court seat

Three women have been chosen for consideration by Gov. John Hickenlooper to fill the vacant seat on the Colorado Supreme Court.

Hickenlooper now has 15 days to decide whether to choose Marcy Glenn of Denver, Melissa Hart of Denver or Pattie P. Swift of Alamosa for appointment to the post.

The trio's names were put forth by a judicial nominating commission.

The Colorado Supreme Court seat was vacated by Allison Eid, who was tapped by President Donald Trump to fill Neil Gorsuch's spot on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Gorsuch left that job when he was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read the full story online at http://www.denverpost.com