Three busted in Vail Valley with 82 pounds of pot after traffic infraction

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies found 82 pounds of pot in a car rolling east through Eagle County on the way from Las Vegas to Kentucky.

Special to the Vail Daily

EAGLE COUNTY — Three men are facing marijuana distribution charges after being stopped on Interstate 70 and a search of the car found more than 80 pounds of pot.

Police say Turner D’Trevion, 20, allegedly did not signal when he and two other men were headed east from Las Vegas to Kentucky around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 25. There was no information about where the trio originated.

When an Eagle County sheriff’s deputy pulled him over and approached the car to speak with D’Trevion, the deputy smelled marijuana, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The deputy asked if the vehicle’s three occupants — Tryce Jackson, 19, and Latravion Briggs, 20, along with D’Trevion — had any marijuana in their possession. They replied, “No,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Because all three men were under 21 and it’s illegal for them to possess marijuana in Colorado, Eagle County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers searched the vehicle.

In the trunk law enforcement found 82 pounds of pot — 82 one-pound packages — stuffed around dryer sheets to disguise the smell, prosecutors said during the three men’s first court appearance.

D’Trevion was booked on charges of distribution of more than 50 pounds of marijuana, conspiracy to commit distribution of more than 50 pounds of marijuana and failure to signal a lane change.

Jackson was booked on charges of distribution of more than 50 pounds of marijuana and conspiracy to commit distribution of more than 50 pounds of marijuana.

Briggs was also booked on charges of distribution of more than 50 pounds of marijuana and conspiracy to commit distribution of more than 50 pounds of marijuana.

All three were booked into the Eagle County jail. Briggs and Jackson are due back in court Wednesday.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, GRANITE Task Force, DEA Glenwood Springs Office and Western Colorado DEA Task Force worked collaboratively on this investigation.