Aspen Misc.: Thousands raised at Aspen event for snowboarder with breast cancer

The first Saturday of October, which is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brought the Aspen snowboard and ski community to support Nadine Fernandez, a local snowboard instructor who is currently being treated for breast cancer.

The Oct. 3 event was held at Highlands Alehouse.

“The fundraiser was a true show of the supportive community we have here in Aspen,” wrote Shane Serrano, a Radio employee, in a summary of the event.

Nearly $25,000 was raised to help Fernandez, 32.

“I’ve been lucky to have incredible people offering me support and guidance to get care,” Fernandez said on her GoFundMe page. “I am currently undergoing treatment at Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards, Colorado. As a result of being young and the kind of cancer I have, my treatment must be very aggressive: I will undergo several months of chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, likely followed by hormonal therapy and possibly more chemotherapy.”

Fernandez’s GoFundMe page is https://gf.me/u/yva2xa.

The majority of the donations at the fundraiser were raised through a raffle that included snowboards from Merivin, Burton, and Sims, in addition to prizes donated from local artists, restaurant and shops. Highlands Alehouse also donated a portion of its night’s sales.

In addition to organizing funds for Fernandez, the event was also a celebration of Radio Boardshop’s 15-year anniversary and a kickoff for the upcoming winter, with local snowboarders/filmmakers Doran Laybourn, Zach Hooper and Joseph Bland each premiering their brand-new snowboard movies.