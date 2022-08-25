Aspen Times Weekly: This week’s highlights

'Eighty Years of Life, Resilience & Love: The Memoir of Mary Stein Dominick-Coomer.'

BOOKS

Mary Dominick, 5 p.m. today

Mary Stein Dominick-Coomer first came to Aspen 75 years ago; Henry Stein Park in Aspen is named after her father. Her niece will be interviewing her about the book they did together, “Eighty Years of Life, Resilience and Love,” a memoir of Mary’s life. Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com

‘To Aspen & Back’ book signing and reception, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Wheeler/Stallard Museum Grounds and 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Explore Booksellers

Aspen Historical Society, Explore Booksellers and DJ Watkins are hosting book signings for the republishing of “To Aspen & Back: An American Journey ,” by journalist Peggy Clifford. Originally published in 1980 with a limited run that is nearly impossible to find today, the book is an insightful history and deep examination of the social and cultural forces that shaped Aspen while at the same time threatened to destroy its ideals. The republished edition features a full complement of photographs curated by leading photographer David Hiser (including images from the AHS collection), as well as a new afterword by Daniel Joseph Watkins, who led the effort to republish this enhanced version. The new edition also includes the original introduction by Hunter S. Thompson, a friend and political collaborator of Clifford’s who called her “the ultimate authority” on Aspen and called her book “an act of passion.” aspenhistory.org and explorebooksellers.com





‘To Aspen & Back.’

ART

Richard Carter + Kris Cox exhibition, Aug. 26 to Sept. 24

Carter and Cox showcase their recent works in this full-gallery exhibition at The Art Base. An artist talk will take place between the two, moderated by associate director of the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, Lissa Ballinger, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Art Base’s Alpenglow exhibition space. theartbase.org