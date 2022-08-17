This week’s highlights
MUSIC
Spazmatics, 6:30 today
Because who can’t resist an ’80s tribute band, complete with parody? The Spazmatics bill themselves as “the ultimate 80s new wave tribute,” delivering the awesome sounds, styles and way-cool dance steps from the 1980s. They come complete with skinny ties, Brill-creamed hair and horn-rimmed glasses to “recapture all the best of the worst,” according to its website. “Outstanding musicianship combined with creative flair and style makes for an evening of pure energy and entertainment.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to grab a perfect spot; music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Fanny Hill, Snowmass. gosnowmass.com
ART
Clay National XVI, Aug. 20 to Oct. 1
Carbondale Clay Center presents the Clay National XVI, “Say it with Clay,” juried by Diane Kenney. The national exhibition of ceramic arts is held annually at Carbondale Clay Center Gallery and features a handful of contemporary ceramic artists, which display a broad range of work.
“We experience the powerful presence of handmade work in our homes and everyday lives,” Kenney said. “Each piece has a story to tell that connects us with the maker and a memory. We can feel their spirit, as we live with the work. It is a beautiful, essential and sustaining part of our lives.” carbondaleclay.org
DANCE/MUSIC
BASALSA, noon to midnight, Aug. 20
BASALSA is back, with food trucks, children’s activities, dance lessons, an afternoon barefoot bachata social outside and an evening of music with dancing in the theater. The event is free and open to everyone. tacaw.org
- 1 p.m. Bachata class with Mezcla (45 min.) – Theater
- 2 p.m. Salsa class with Fafa & Amina (45 min.) – Theater
- 3 p.m. Salsa class with Edwin & Erika (45 min.) – Theater
- 4-7 p.m. Barefoot Bachata Social Hosted by Mezcla (DJs Mezcla & Fafa) – Listening Lawn (outside)
- 8-9 p.m. Salsa class with Edwin & Erika – Theater
- 9-9:30 p.m. DJ Rivera Rhythm – Theater
- 9:30-10:30 p.m. ORQUESTA LA BRAVA – Theater
- 10:30-11 p.m. DJ Rivera Rhythm – Theater
- 11 p.m. to midnight, ORQUESTA LA BRAVA – Theater
Kid’s Programming: 1-4 p.m. Arts & Crafts with The Buddy Program; 3:45 p.m. piñatas; 2 p.m. Kids Dance Class with Leeza and drummer.
FILM
Movies Under the Stars: ‘The Goonies,’ 8 p.m. Aug. 20
Bring a blanket, a picnic and watch “The Goonies,” a classic kids’ tale about a group who lives in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon. While attempting to save their homes from foreclosure, they discover an old treasure map that takes them on an adventure to unearth the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate. But soon enough, a family of criminals, who want the treasure themselves, begin to chase them. Summer Rink (49 Wood Road), Snowmass Village. gosnowmass.com
For a complete list of events, visit aspentimes.com and click on calendar.
