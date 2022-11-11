This week’s events

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears play TACAW tonight.

Renee Ramge

FILM

‘The Mask You Live In,’ 4 p.m. today and Nov. 19

This film follows boys and young men as they struggle to stay true to themselves while negotiating America’s narrow definition of masculinity. Written, produced, and directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2015. The documentary presents the personal narratives of young boys and men and features experts in neuroscience, psychology, sociology, sports, education, and media, further exploring how gender stereotypes are interconnected with race, class, and circumstance. It ultimately illustrates how we, as a society, can raise a healthier generation of boys and young men. Today’s screening will be followed by a brief discussion about the film and an exchange of ideas of how to continue the conversation about healthy masculinity in the area. Free. Pitkin County Library, 120 N. Mill St., Aspen. pitcolib.org

MUSIC

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears, 8 p.m. today





Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears craft a fresh tapestry of sound rooted in American tradition and inspired by the soul-stirring landscapes they call home. Their music brings listeners in touch with the warmth of community, the quiet awe of wild places, and a sweet sense of nostalgia. Plotkin’s exuberant fiddling is the perfect companion to Spears’ colorful and syncopated banjo and bass playing. Their sisterly harmonies raise a room to a whole greater than its parts. $17 for members, $25 day of. TACAW. tacaw.org

Banshee Tree with the Green House Band, 9:30 p.m. today

Banshee Tree was born out of the Colorado hills. With roots in traditional swing, it evolved into a fully electric band that blends its early influences with modern dance, rock, pop, and indie soul. $5. Belly Up. bellyupaspen.com

Karaoke Night, 8 p.m. Nov. 14

Sing your heart out for an hour at Silver City Aspen, 210 S. Galena St., Aspen. silvercityaspen.com

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Carbondale Christmas Boutique, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today

Local artisans offer unique handmade gifts just in time for the holidays. Returning and new artisans will have: wood cutting boards, stained glass ornaments, candles, handmade soap, wreaths and ornaments, macrame hangers, pottery, handmade sewn items, leather goods such as purses, aromatherapy, homemade jellies, jams, zucchini and pumpkin bread, and lots of other goodies and treats. Carbondale Fire Department off Hwy 133 in Carbondale. facebook.com/carbondalechristmascraft

THEATER

Sharing Shakespeare, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14 (Anthony and Cleopatra), one in a series of additional dates in upcoming months

Back by popular demand, the Aspen Institute presents the Sharing Shakespeare Series, curated by Tom Buesch, PhD. Exploring another round of William Shakespeare’s plays, volunteer moderators will lead participants through lively discussions dissecting the intriguing themes and characters in Shakespeare that still resonate today. Participants will read one play per month and share their insights and questions to reach a fuller understanding of the Bard’s works. $275. Aspen Meadows Campus, 1000 N. Third St., Aspen. aspeninstitute.org