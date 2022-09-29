This week’s events: Music, film, art and more
MUSIC
Fruition with Mama Magnolia, 9 p.m. Sept. 29
Fruition’s newest album, “Broken at the Break of Day,” shines a light on all five members of the band, whether it’s on the traded lead vocals of “Dawn” or the irresistible rhythms of “Where Can I Turn.” As it’s been for more than a decade, their sound is hard to define, but the songwriting and the harmonies tie their diverse influences together. Belly Up, $28-$45. bellyupaspen.com
BAYNK, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Despite a youth spent falling in love with music and going to festivals, by the time New Zealand native Jock Nowell-Usticke discovered electronic music, he was already a multi-instrumentalist, studying chemical engineering at Canterbury University. Although he was familiar with the work of artists like Flume and Skrillex, he’d assumed that a band was behind the dynamic productions, until a friend introduced him to Ableton. “As soon as I opened it my mind was blown,” he said. Now age 28, Nowell-Usticke is an established artist and producer working under the alias BAYNK, with a trilogy of celebrated EPs, over 250 million streams, headline tours in the U.S. and Asia, and festival spots at Lollapalooza and Coachella under his belt. Belly Up, $35-$65. bellyupaspen.com
Highway 82, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Last chance for the summer season’s Music on the Mall: A rich voice, the twang of electric guitar and steel, a rolicking piano and the pulse of bass drums fill Snowmass with the last band of the season’s lineup. Highway 82 is all about bringing everyone together for the love of Western Colorado music. Tower Stage, Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com or hwy82band.com
SUSTO, 8 p.m. Oct. 1
With a rock-rooted sound that doesn’t shy away from radio-ready hooks, SUSTO keeps listeners engaged by refusing to occupy an easily defined space. Opener: Tommy the Animal, a band that attempts to pay homage to rock bands from the ’60s and ’70s. The band thrives on live performance energy, stage antics and three-part harmonies. TACAW, $22 members, $25 in advance, $35 day of show. tacaw.org
ART
Andrew Roberts-Gray and Brian Colley, Sept. 30 to Oct. 29
Carbondale-based artist Andrew Roberts-Gray generates work that references discrete cultural traditions including science fiction, the history of the painted landscape and the development of the thinking machine. Brian Colley has worked as an independent artist and illustrator in the Roaring Fork Valley since 2010. His work is driven by a desire to dig deep into himself. “There I often find my imagination running wild, inspired by astronauts and dinosaurs, outer galaxies and inner consciousness, the history of this planet and universe, and the stories that drive us to change and be better humans. The paintings and prints I create are based in realism and have a tendency towards fantastic surrealism,” Colley said. The Art Base, theartbase.org
FILM
‘Till,’ 4 p.m. Oct. 2
“Till” is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world. Wheeler Opera House. aspenfilm.org
BOOKS
Janice Springer, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Janice Springer spent most of her life dog mushing, hiking, kayaking and guiding canoe trips. Her emotional life is deeply entwined with this way of life. She’ll be reading from and talking about her two books of poetry, “Mourning Coat,” which has been embraced by the hospice and palliative care community and “Be Still.” Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com
For more events, visit aspentimes.com/entertainment/calendar.
