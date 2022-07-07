This week’s events

A bronc rider competes at the Snowmass Rodeo.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

NOW THROUGH JULY 16

Annual Art Auction Preview, Anderson Ranch, Patton-Malott Gallery, andersonranch.org

JULY 7

Los Mocochetes, Chicano funk, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fanny Hill, Snowmass, free, gosnowmass.com

Tony Lewis, Anderson Ranch Summer Series, andersonranch.org





Pacifica Quartet, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Black Pistol Fire, 9 p.m. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 7-10

Snowmass Doubles Volleyball Tournament, gosnowmass.com

JULY 8

Hurst Lecture Series, “The Supreme Court of the United States: How Today’s Decisions Will Shape Our Future,” featuring Neal Katyal, the Paul Saunders professor of national security law at Georgetown University and former acting solicitor general of the United States, and Ruth Marcus, deputy editorial page editor and op-ed columnist at “The Washington Post” and author of “Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover,” in conversation with Aspen Institute executive vice president Elliot Gerson. Katyal and Marcus will discuss the confirmation of Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson, the leak of the Roe v. Wade draft opinion and other prominent court cases. 4-5 p.m. $30, Greenwald Pavilion, aspeninstitute.org

Chris Lake, Belly Up, bellyupaspen.com

Josefina, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tower Stage, Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com

Aspen Music Festival, Overtures: Preconcert Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m., free; Aspen Chamber Symphony, 5:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Nick Waterhouse, 8 p.m. tacaw.org

Singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse brings an eight-piece band and a mix of rhythm and blues, jazz and soul to TACAW.

Late Night with DJ B2, 9-11:30 p.m. Big Hoss Grill, Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com

JULY 8-10

Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival, all day, Base Village, Snowmass

This new festival explores the symbiotic connection between music, yoga and the outdoors. Each yoga class features live music. The festival also includes lectures and a lineup from top artists of downtempo electronic chill and house music, which continue into the night. gosnowmass.com

JULY 8-11

Socrates Summer Seminars, aspeninstitute.org

JULY 9

‘Back to the Future,’ Movies Under the Stars, 8 p.m. at the Summer Rink, Snowmass, free. thecollectivesnowmass.com

Classical Saturdays atop Aspen Mountain, 1 p.m., free. aspensnowmass.com

Aspen Music Festival, Family Concert: Gail Kubik’s ‘Gerald McBoing Boing,’ 3 p.m., free; Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Audi Power of Four Trail Run, all day, Fanny Hill, gosnowmass.com

Opera Encounters: Rachelle Fleming, 10 a.m. wheeleroperahouse.com

Shiba San, Belly Up, bellyupaspen.com

JULY 10

Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret, featuring two-time Tony nominee Sarah Stiles with special guests Nina Gabianelli, Sonya Meyer and Sally Swallow, dinner and show, Hotel Jerome, $195. Theatreaspen.org

Bluegrass Sundays atop Aspen Mountain, noon to 3 p.m. aspensnowmass.com

Aspen Festival Orchestra, 4 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

JULY 10-16

Visiting Artist: Elliott Hundley, free. andersonranch.org

JULY 11

Aspen Music Festival, Pitkin County Library Recital, 2:30 p.m., free; Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra, 4 p.m.; Aspen Center for Physics Piano Recital, 5:30 p.m., free; ‘When Do We Dance?’ by pianist Lise de la Salle, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Critical Dialog: What’s So Real About Photorealism? 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org

Shakey Graves, 9 p.m. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 12

Nearly Now, 5-8 p.m. The Collective, Snowmass, free. thecollectivesnowmass.com

Aspen Music Festival, Music with a View, 6 p.m., free; 2022 Opera Benefit ‘A Cabaret Evening: Believe!’ 6:30 p.m.; String Showcase, 7 p.m., free. aspenmusicfestival.com

Workshops: mini ceramics, printmaking, photography and woodworking, Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org

Flight Facilities, 8:30 p.m. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 13

Snowmass Rodeo, 5-9 p.m. Snowmass Rodeo Lot, gosnowmass.com

Aspen Music Festival, High Notes, noon, free; Wind Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Workshops: mini ceramics and painting, Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org

Summer Series: Artist Yinka Shonibare, 12:30 p.m., Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org

Daphnique Springs, 7:30-9 p.m. The Collective, Snowmass, $10. thecollectivesnowmass.com

Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Daphnique Springs was recognized as the 2018 Just for Laughs Montreal New face. She stars on Amazon’s “Inside Jokes” and has been featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Comedy Get Brown.” Her comedic style is described as sassy, smart, honest and sophisticated. Her material ranges from personal experiences to social commentary.