This week’s events
NOW THROUGH JULY 16
Annual Art Auction Preview, Anderson Ranch, Patton-Malott Gallery, andersonranch.org
JULY 7
Los Mocochetes, Chicano funk, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fanny Hill, Snowmass, free, gosnowmass.com
Tony Lewis, Anderson Ranch Summer Series, andersonranch.org
Pacifica Quartet, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Black Pistol Fire, 9 p.m. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 7-10
Snowmass Doubles Volleyball Tournament, gosnowmass.com
JULY 8
Hurst Lecture Series, “The Supreme Court of the United States: How Today’s Decisions Will Shape Our Future,” featuring Neal Katyal, the Paul Saunders professor of national security law at Georgetown University and former acting solicitor general of the United States, and Ruth Marcus, deputy editorial page editor and op-ed columnist at “The Washington Post” and author of “Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover,” in conversation with Aspen Institute executive vice president Elliot Gerson. Katyal and Marcus will discuss the confirmation of Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson, the leak of the Roe v. Wade draft opinion and other prominent court cases. 4-5 p.m. $30, Greenwald Pavilion, aspeninstitute.org
Chris Lake, Belly Up, bellyupaspen.com
Josefina, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tower Stage, Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival, Overtures: Preconcert Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m., free; Aspen Chamber Symphony, 5:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Nick Waterhouse, 8 p.m. tacaw.org
Singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse brings an eight-piece band and a mix of rhythm and blues, jazz and soul to TACAW.
Late Night with DJ B2, 9-11:30 p.m. Big Hoss Grill, Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com
JULY 8-10
Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival, all day, Base Village, Snowmass
This new festival explores the symbiotic connection between music, yoga and the outdoors. Each yoga class features live music. The festival also includes lectures and a lineup from top artists of downtempo electronic chill and house music, which continue into the night. gosnowmass.com
JULY 8-11
Socrates Summer Seminars, aspeninstitute.org
JULY 9
‘Back to the Future,’ Movies Under the Stars, 8 p.m. at the Summer Rink, Snowmass, free. thecollectivesnowmass.com
Classical Saturdays atop Aspen Mountain, 1 p.m., free. aspensnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival, Family Concert: Gail Kubik’s ‘Gerald McBoing Boing,’ 3 p.m., free; Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Audi Power of Four Trail Run, all day, Fanny Hill, gosnowmass.com
Opera Encounters: Rachelle Fleming, 10 a.m. wheeleroperahouse.com
Shiba San, Belly Up, bellyupaspen.com
JULY 10
Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret, featuring two-time Tony nominee Sarah Stiles with special guests Nina Gabianelli, Sonya Meyer and Sally Swallow, dinner and show, Hotel Jerome, $195. Theatreaspen.org
Bluegrass Sundays atop Aspen Mountain, noon to 3 p.m. aspensnowmass.com
Aspen Festival Orchestra, 4 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
JULY 10-16
Visiting Artist: Elliott Hundley, free. andersonranch.org
JULY 11
Aspen Music Festival, Pitkin County Library Recital, 2:30 p.m., free; Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra, 4 p.m.; Aspen Center for Physics Piano Recital, 5:30 p.m., free; ‘When Do We Dance?’ by pianist Lise de la Salle, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Critical Dialog: What’s So Real About Photorealism? 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org
Shakey Graves, 9 p.m. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 12
Nearly Now, 5-8 p.m. The Collective, Snowmass, free. thecollectivesnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival, Music with a View, 6 p.m., free; 2022 Opera Benefit ‘A Cabaret Evening: Believe!’ 6:30 p.m.; String Showcase, 7 p.m., free. aspenmusicfestival.com
Workshops: mini ceramics, printmaking, photography and woodworking, Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org
Flight Facilities, 8:30 p.m. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 13
Snowmass Rodeo, 5-9 p.m. Snowmass Rodeo Lot, gosnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival, High Notes, noon, free; Wind Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Workshops: mini ceramics and painting, Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org
Summer Series: Artist Yinka Shonibare, 12:30 p.m., Anderson Ranch, andersonranch.org
Daphnique Springs, 7:30-9 p.m. The Collective, Snowmass, $10. thecollectivesnowmass.com
Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Daphnique Springs was recognized as the 2018 Just for Laughs Montreal New face. She stars on Amazon’s “Inside Jokes” and has been featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Comedy Get Brown.” Her comedic style is described as sassy, smart, honest and sophisticated. Her material ranges from personal experiences to social commentary.
