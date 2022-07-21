This week’s Roaring Fork Valley event agenda

Mukunda Angulo, a participant of the film "The Wolfpack," is featured in the documentary-about-documentary experiences "Subject" that screens at Aspen's Isis Theatre on July 25.

Zachary Shields/The Film Collaborative

JULY 21

Aspen Music Festival, Spotlight Recital, 2 and 5 p.m., free; Basalt Regional Library Recital, 5:15 p.m., free; American Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Summer Series: Artist Liz Larner, 12:30 p.m., free. andersonranch.org

Global Economic Recovery: The Path Forward, Hurst Lecture Series, 5:30-6:45 p.m. (held in collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum), Greenwald Pavilion, 1000 N. Third St., Aspen. aspeninstitute.org

Jemere Morgan, Snowmass Free Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. gosnowmass.com





Jamaica Baldwin, July writer in residence, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Bonfire Coffee Company, 433 Main St., Carbondale. aspeninstitute.org

Summer JAS Café: JAS Academy Showcase, 7 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org

JULY 21-22

Rangerstitch + New Belgium Ranger Station: Rangerstitch is known for unique chain stitch designs that grace the stages of country music legends far beyond Music City, and now it’s visiting Aspen to create personalized gifts for attendees at Challenge Aspen’s sold-out Denim and Diamonds Gala. And you can find them in Snowmass for their happy hour pop-up in partnership with New Belgium Ranger Station. Bandanas and vintage garage patches will be available for sale, or bring your favorite denim and clothing for customization. A donation of $5 from each bandana sold benefits Challenge Aspen to create possibilities for individuals with disabilities. Stop by for custom stitching and a full selection of New Belgium beers, warm pretzel rolls, frozen drinks and other light bites. 2-7 p.m. rangerstitch.com

RangerStitch will have a pop-up in Snowmass, in partnership with New Belgium Ranger Station, 2-7 p.m. July 21-23.

Courtesy RangerStitch

JULY 21-23

“James and the Giant Peach,” 10 a.m. July 21-22 and 2 p.m. July 23 (latter is sold out), Snowmass Chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, theatreaspen.org

Charlotte McNellis will play the role of James at the Saturday performance of ‘James and the Giant Peach.’ Photo by Madaleine Cutone.

Madaleine Cutone

JULY 22

Congressman Adam Schiff speaking about his work in Congress and his book, “Midnight in Washington,” 3 p.m. Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com

Aspen Music Festival, Preconcert Chamber Music, 6:30 p.m., free; Verdi’s ‘Falstaff,’ 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Wade Waters, Music on the Mall in Snowmass, 4:30-6:30 p.m. gosnowmass.com

Corinne Bailey Rae, 7:30 p.m. wheeleroperahouse.com

Salsa Nights: Dance, Lessons and Fun, presented by Snowmass Live Performance. Join Erik Pena, who will instruct bachata salsa and other Latin dance forms on the patio at The Collective, Snowmass. 6-8 p.m. thecollectivesnowmass.com

Summer JAS Café: Jazz Funk Soul, 7 and 9:15 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org

DJ LO_G, 10 p.m. Belly Up. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 23

Classical Saturdays atop Aspen Mountain, 1 p.m. aspensnowmass.com

Aspen Music Festival, Spotlight Recital, 1:30 p.m., free; Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m.; A Mozart Evening with conductor Arie Vardi, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Opera Encounters: Andy Elnhorn, 10 a.m. wheeleroperahouse.com

Author Lois Britton: This Colorado author will read from her new book, “Once Upon a Felony: True Stories of Four Women Who Reshaped Their Lives After Prison,” 5:30 p.m. Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com

Colorado author Lois Britton will read from her latest book on July 23 at Explore Booksellers.

Courtesy Explore Booksellers

Notebook Bar workshop, collage and bookmaking: After designing a notebook cover, pick from an array of interior pages, and then bind it up. Isa Catto Studio, isacatto.com

Denim and Diamonds Gala, Western chic event with heavy hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions and stitched gifts by RangerStitch, 6 p.m. T-Lazy 7 Ranch. challengeaspen.org

“Sing 2,” Movies Under the Stars, 8 p.m., free. thecollectivesnowmass.com

Comedian Sam Tallent, 8 p.m. The Arts Campus at Willits. tacaw.org

Opera House Arson, 9 p.m. Belly Up. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 24

Bluegrass Sundays atop Aspen Mountain. Noon to 3 p.m. aspensnowmass.com

Aspen Music Festival, Aspen Festival Orchestra, 4 p.m.; organist Christopher Houlihan, 7 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Paint and Sip with Kelly Peters, 5 p.m. The Collective. thecollectivesnowmass.com

Author Debby Warner: Grand Junction mystery writer of “The Man in the Photo,” the third in her Flagstaff mystery trilogy. 5:30 p.m. Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com

JULY 25

Aspen Music Festival, Pitkin County Library Recital, 2:30 p.m., free; Aspen Center for Physics Piano Recital, 5:30 p.m., free; ‘The Sound of Music’ in Concert, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Faith and Justice: Progress in a Secular Democracy, Hurst Lecture Series. Featuring the Rev. Jim Wallis, chair of the Center on Faith and Justice in the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy in conversation with Elaine Pagels, Harrington Spear Paine Professor of Religion at Princeton University; trustee, The Aspen Institute. Wallis and Pagels will explore the role of faith in today’s deeply divided country. 5 p.m. Paepcke Auditorium. aspeninstitute.org

“SUBJECT,” directed by Jennifer Tiexiera + Camilla Hall. This documentary explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through the participants of five acclaimed documentaries. The film urges audiences to consider the impact on documentary participants — the good, the bad and the complicated. Journalist Andrew Travers will moderate a post-screening panel and audience Q&A. 7:30 p.m. Isis Theater. aspeninstitute.org

JULY 25-26

Big Wild, 9 and 10 p.m. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 26

Gallery Reception: Anderson Ranch Staff, 5 p.m., free. andersonranch.org

Equity Speaker Series, featuring Adriana Alvarez, PhD discussing “Cultivating Equity, Trust and Belonging: Latinx Famiiles’ Experience of Trust and Distrust in Schools,” 6:30 p.m., free with RSVP. The Arts Campus at Willits. tacaw.org

Aspen Music Festival, String Showcase, 7 p.m., free; ‘The Sound of Music’ in Concert, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

JULY 27

Snowmass Rodeo 5-9 p.m. (main event at 7 p.m.), gosnowmass.com

Aspen Music Festival, High Notes, noon, free; Spotlight Recital, 2:30 p.m., free; Opera House Music, 3 p.m.; ‘De Colores!’ A Mariachi Celebration, 5:30 p.m., free. aspenmusicfestival.com

Deadmau5, 9:30 p.m. bellyupaspen.com

