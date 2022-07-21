This week’s Roaring Fork Valley event agenda
JULY 21
Aspen Music Festival, Spotlight Recital, 2 and 5 p.m., free; Basalt Regional Library Recital, 5:15 p.m., free; American Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Summer Series: Artist Liz Larner, 12:30 p.m., free. andersonranch.org
Global Economic Recovery: The Path Forward, Hurst Lecture Series, 5:30-6:45 p.m. (held in collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum), Greenwald Pavilion, 1000 N. Third St., Aspen. aspeninstitute.org
Jemere Morgan, Snowmass Free Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. gosnowmass.com
Jamaica Baldwin, July writer in residence, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Bonfire Coffee Company, 433 Main St., Carbondale. aspeninstitute.org
Summer JAS Café: JAS Academy Showcase, 7 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org
JULY 21-22
Rangerstitch + New Belgium Ranger Station: Rangerstitch is known for unique chain stitch designs that grace the stages of country music legends far beyond Music City, and now it’s visiting Aspen to create personalized gifts for attendees at Challenge Aspen’s sold-out Denim and Diamonds Gala. And you can find them in Snowmass for their happy hour pop-up in partnership with New Belgium Ranger Station. Bandanas and vintage garage patches will be available for sale, or bring your favorite denim and clothing for customization. A donation of $5 from each bandana sold benefits Challenge Aspen to create possibilities for individuals with disabilities. Stop by for custom stitching and a full selection of New Belgium beers, warm pretzel rolls, frozen drinks and other light bites. 2-7 p.m. rangerstitch.com
JULY 21-23
“James and the Giant Peach,” 10 a.m. July 21-22 and 2 p.m. July 23 (latter is sold out), Snowmass Chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, theatreaspen.org
JULY 22
Congressman Adam Schiff speaking about his work in Congress and his book, “Midnight in Washington,” 3 p.m. Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com
Aspen Music Festival, Preconcert Chamber Music, 6:30 p.m., free; Verdi’s ‘Falstaff,’ 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Wade Waters, Music on the Mall in Snowmass, 4:30-6:30 p.m. gosnowmass.com
Corinne Bailey Rae, 7:30 p.m. wheeleroperahouse.com
Salsa Nights: Dance, Lessons and Fun, presented by Snowmass Live Performance. Join Erik Pena, who will instruct bachata salsa and other Latin dance forms on the patio at The Collective, Snowmass. 6-8 p.m. thecollectivesnowmass.com
Summer JAS Café: Jazz Funk Soul, 7 and 9:15 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org
DJ LO_G, 10 p.m. Belly Up. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 23
Classical Saturdays atop Aspen Mountain, 1 p.m. aspensnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival, Spotlight Recital, 1:30 p.m., free; Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m.; A Mozart Evening with conductor Arie Vardi, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Opera Encounters: Andy Elnhorn, 10 a.m. wheeleroperahouse.com
Author Lois Britton: This Colorado author will read from her new book, “Once Upon a Felony: True Stories of Four Women Who Reshaped Their Lives After Prison,” 5:30 p.m. Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com
Notebook Bar workshop, collage and bookmaking: After designing a notebook cover, pick from an array of interior pages, and then bind it up. Isa Catto Studio, isacatto.com
Denim and Diamonds Gala, Western chic event with heavy hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions and stitched gifts by RangerStitch, 6 p.m. T-Lazy 7 Ranch. challengeaspen.org
“Sing 2,” Movies Under the Stars, 8 p.m., free. thecollectivesnowmass.com
Comedian Sam Tallent, 8 p.m. The Arts Campus at Willits. tacaw.org
Opera House Arson, 9 p.m. Belly Up. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 24
Bluegrass Sundays atop Aspen Mountain. Noon to 3 p.m. aspensnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival, Aspen Festival Orchestra, 4 p.m.; organist Christopher Houlihan, 7 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Paint and Sip with Kelly Peters, 5 p.m. The Collective. thecollectivesnowmass.com
Author Debby Warner: Grand Junction mystery writer of “The Man in the Photo,” the third in her Flagstaff mystery trilogy. 5:30 p.m. Explore Booksellers. explorebooksellers.com
JULY 25
Aspen Music Festival, Pitkin County Library Recital, 2:30 p.m., free; Aspen Center for Physics Piano Recital, 5:30 p.m., free; ‘The Sound of Music’ in Concert, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Faith and Justice: Progress in a Secular Democracy, Hurst Lecture Series. Featuring the Rev. Jim Wallis, chair of the Center on Faith and Justice in the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy in conversation with Elaine Pagels, Harrington Spear Paine Professor of Religion at Princeton University; trustee, The Aspen Institute. Wallis and Pagels will explore the role of faith in today’s deeply divided country. 5 p.m. Paepcke Auditorium. aspeninstitute.org
“SUBJECT,” directed by Jennifer Tiexiera + Camilla Hall. This documentary explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through the participants of five acclaimed documentaries. The film urges audiences to consider the impact on documentary participants — the good, the bad and the complicated. Journalist Andrew Travers will moderate a post-screening panel and audience Q&A. 7:30 p.m. Isis Theater. aspeninstitute.org
JULY 25-26
Big Wild, 9 and 10 p.m. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 26
Gallery Reception: Anderson Ranch Staff, 5 p.m., free. andersonranch.org
Equity Speaker Series, featuring Adriana Alvarez, PhD discussing “Cultivating Equity, Trust and Belonging: Latinx Famiiles’ Experience of Trust and Distrust in Schools,” 6:30 p.m., free with RSVP. The Arts Campus at Willits. tacaw.org
Aspen Music Festival, String Showcase, 7 p.m., free; ‘The Sound of Music’ in Concert, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
JULY 27
Snowmass Rodeo 5-9 p.m. (main event at 7 p.m.), gosnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival, High Notes, noon, free; Spotlight Recital, 2:30 p.m., free; Opera House Music, 3 p.m.; ‘De Colores!’ A Mariachi Celebration, 5:30 p.m., free. aspenmusicfestival.com
Deadmau5, 9:30 p.m. bellyupaspen.com
