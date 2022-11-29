This week in Snowmass history: Talk of wine festival fills the air

Image of Gary Plumley from 1978.

Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Times Collection

“Plans begin for wine festival,” launched the article in November 1982 in The Aspen Times. “Aspen and Snowmass Village will be the scene for an international wine festival next June if plans now being made are successful. To be called the International Wine Classic in Aspen/Snowmass, the festival is being planned by a special committee headed by Gary Plumley, owner of the Grape and Grain. Others on the organizing committee include Snowmass Mayor Bob Kevan, his wife Ruth, Aspen Chamber Association Director Gerry Fox, Roger Beck, Snowmass Resort Association, and Hobie Hooker, Snowmass Club. … According to Fox, only vinters who market their wines in this area will be invited to participate and each participant will be asked to send a winery officer or principal. … If the first International Wine Classic is a success the committee hopes to make it an annual event for the same period each year.”