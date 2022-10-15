This week in Aspen history

Marc Demmon (aka Dr. Slats Cabbage) and Al Pendorf (aka Fulton Begley, III), in 1976. They are standing amidst T-shirts, ball caps, books and other merchandise related to Aspen State Teachers College.

Aspen Historical Society, Cassatt Collection

“ASTC tells plans for Homecoming,” announced the Aspen Times on Oct. 12, 1978. “Aspen High School isn’t the only school in Aspen to declare Homecoming. Now it’s Aspen State Teachers College holding its Homecoming events on Saturday, Oct. 14. The festivities will begin at 11am with the Homecoming Parade starting at Carl’s Pharmacy. The parade will be led by the world famous ASTC Marching Band. The football game between the Brooms and Texas Longhorns will begin at 1pm at Wagner Stadium, and it will be followed by a faculty tea at 2pm in the study hall. The Homecoming Dance will begin at 9pm at Rick’s American Café with Tumbleweed playing for dancing. People are asked to dress as they did for their Homecoming Dance.”