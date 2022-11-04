This week in Aspen history

Several people in front of the Pitkin County Courthouse, 1952.

Aspen Historical Society, Ringquist Collection

“Go to the polls election day, Nov. 4,” instructed The Aspen Times on Oct. 30, 1952. “The general election of national, state and county officials will be held this coming Tuesday, November 4, the polls being open from 7:00am until 7:00pm. The old fashioned ballot box type of voting will be used in Pitkin County and the places of voting will be: Precinct No. 1, County Court House in Aspen; Precinct No. 2, Bascomb House at First and Main in Aspen; Precinct No. 15, Tourist Court in Snowmass; Precinct No. 17, Thomasville School House; and Precinct No. 20, Rock Creek School House. Over 70 absentee ballots have been sent out already, according to County Clerk William C. Stapleton, and more are expected to be sent out this week. 1061 persons registered for the general election in Pitkin County and it is hoped that the same number will turn out to vote on Tuesday. Those who do not have transportation to the polls should call the Republican Headquarters in Aspen, Tel. 2221 or Leonard Woods. The headquarters will provide transportation for those who need it. An election day dinner will be held the evening of November 4 at the Community Church, beginning at 6:00 o’clock.”