This week in Aspen history

One b/w photograph looking toward Highway 82 at the Roaring Fork River and the Old Woody Creek Bridge on lower Woody Creek road, Gerbaz road now, 1935.

Aspen Historical Society/Quiet Years Collection

“County will build new bridge near J.J. Gerbaz Ranch,” announced The Aspen Times on July 10, 1941. “A new steel bridge is to be built during the next few weeks across the Roaring Fork river near the Gerbaz ranch, replacing the old structure which has bene in a weakened condition for a number of years. The bridge connects the highway (Highway 82) with the Woody creek road. Although the new bridge will be on the same location as the old structure it will have a 120-foot span whereas the old bridge was 155 feet long. The new bridge will be 16 feet wide. The new bridge, which will be built by the county road crews, will be comparatively easy to construct as it comes in units and it will be a small matter to bolt these together. It is expected that about three weeks will be required to complete it. A call for bids for furnishing lumber for the floor of the bridge appears elsewhere in this issue. Orest Gerbaz, chairman of the county board of commissioners, stated Tuesday morning that work on the fill would likely be started this week and the steel work would be started some time next week.”

The photo above shows the old bridge in 1935.