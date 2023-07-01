This week in Aspen history

One b/w photograph of a group of boys spraying each other with fire hoses in the dirt street (Mill Street), circa 1919. They are near the intersection of Mill Street and Durant Avenue.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Old Aspen Town will bubble with American patriotism,” declared the Aspen Democrat-Times on July 2, 1919. “Come on and join us! The best people on earth will make you feel at home and show you a good time. Well, Well, Well-well! Just one more day and the big day will be on in the big mining camp of world renown. Everybody down the valley clear to and including Glenwood is coming to Aspen on the Fourth and the local Sunshine Club will be in session all day dispensing sunshine and happiness. Won’t that be nice? I say so! So put on your best bib and tucker, honey, and turn out early because things start moving early. At 9 o’clock in the morning the street events will start. At 11 o’clock in the morning Grand Marshal Frank B. Watson will mount his fiery steed and with his staff will head the parade which starts from Wagner Park. After the parade comes the Cold Water Fight between two Aspen hose teams at Wagner Park. Be careful and not get too close to the battle line. If you do you might get a cold shower bath- and that wouldn’t do a-tall. After this will come the Hub-and-Hub hose race on East Main street from Galena down to the Jerome. This will conclude the morning exercises and the Big Eats will be in order. At 1:30 o’clock the doors of the Isis will be open and the matinee will be on. The show will be out in plenty of time for the people to get out to the Fair Grounds to see the ball game which is scheduled to start at 3 o’clock. The contest will be between Carbondale and Aspen teams and she will be a very warm number. From 7:30 to 9 o’clock the mammoth stage on East Main street between Mill and Monarch will be the scene of attraction. First comes Miss Marie Louise Potter in a fancy dancing number. The Camp Fire Girls will give an exhibition drill. A bunch of Doughboys will put on the Gas Mask Drill used in the trenches when they were facing shot and snell and gas and hell in France. This will be a treat well worth seeing. The big celebration will conclude with a grand military ball at Fraternal hall by the Uniform Rank, Knights of Pythias and all are invited to dance out the Glorious Fourth and as far into the Fifth as is desired.”

The image above shows a group of young men spraying each other with fire hoses in the dirt street.