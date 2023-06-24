This week in Aspen history

One b/w postcard with an image of an automobile going along Independence Pass at the Narrows, circa 1920. There is a steep cliff on the left side of the vehicle. A caption below the photo says "Pike's Peak Highway, Aspen to Twin Lakes, Colo."

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Independence Pass soon open to traffic,” announced The Aspen Times on June 22, 1928. “Motorists can now roll over the ‘top of the world’ via Independence Pass, passageway having been cut thru the various snowslides and the road made passable by the road crew up to the top and down to Mountain Boy Park, the Lake County crew coming up to the Park from the other side. The road from Aspen up to the old townsite of Independence is in fine shape, with a detour made around one snow slide. From Independence to the top the road is in good condition but a little narrow in spots on the last grade to the top. Just before arriving at the Linkin bridge you roll thru a cut in a slide for a hundred yards, the snow 10 to 12 feet high each side of the cut. This affords a novelty for motorists. On the other side the motorist will roll thru a deep cut around the Hairpin curve and other cuts on down the hill to Mountain Boy Park. While the road is safe at this writing The Times will not advise motorists inexperienced in mountain driving to travel over the Independence Pass route before the end of next week. By that time the snow will have disappeared to such extent that the roadbed on both sides will be comparatively dry. At this time water and slush in the cuts thru the slides runs a foot deep- not dangerous but ‘scary’ for pavement motorists not used to mountain highways. We don’t want people to come over Independence Pass and then ‘cuss it.’ Rather would we have them wait until Independence Pass highway is in tip-top shape and then ‘praise it.'”

The image above shows a car traveling on Independence Pass in the 1920s.