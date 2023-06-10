This week in Aspen history

One film negative of the Washington School, 1900-. The photo was taken looking down Bleeker Street towards Smuggler Mountain. Children are gathered outside in front of the school building, surrounding a tall flag pole. A ditch full of water can be seen running along Bleeker.

Aspen Historical Society/Cooper Family Collection/Courtesy photo

“Now that school is over the school teachers are gradually leaving for their summer vacations,” observed the Aspen Daily Times on June 13, 1897. “Quite a number will remain here in Aspen but the majority of them have decided to spend their holiday elsewhere. Miss Alice Dickey, teacher at the Washington School, leaves Monday for Pueblo. In September she will teach one of the ward schools in that city. The Misses Bertha Ben Taylor, Temple Browne, Walsh and Hawker will spend their vacation in Aspen. The Misses Nepa Holliday, Hawkins, McCord, Ashbrooke and Swanzey will remain in Denver. Miss Helen Adams, the newly elected principal of the Washington School, will spend her vacation in California Miss Hunt goes to Iowa and Miss Wilson to Boston. Professors R.F. Palmer, and A.T. Reed will remain in Aspen. Professor Reed will put in part of his time fishing for trout and playing chess. He is considered one of the best players in town of the latter game. Miss Mary Adams will visit friends in New York State until school opens in September. Professor F.H. Clark will teach at the Institute which opens next Monday and will then teach the Salida Institute. Professor Brownscombe leaves July 1 for Milwaukee to attend the institute there. Miss Stella Sanders is back from Norrie, where she is teaching school, to spend a week with her parents.”

