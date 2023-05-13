This week in Aspen history

One glass plate photo of three women, a baby, and a man fishing at Weller Lake, circa 1900.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Mr. William Weller has a lake near his place at the Forest House of about 15 acres in extent,” noted the Rocky Mountain Sun on May 16, 1885. “He lately made a request of the State Fish Commissioner, for the privilege of seining or trapping in the river to get fish to stock the lake. The request was refused. He will procure fish, however, from the State Fishery Association, and intends to fit up a beautiful park, with drives, walks, pavilions, fountains, statues, arbors and a handsome dancing pavilion, on the border of the lake, and will excavate a mammoth cave in the side of the mountain in which to keep wine and beer. He intends that this shall rival the beautiful summer gardens of the east. Gaily painted sail and row boats, with gorgeous awnings, will tread the waves of the lake, and a brass band will discourse sweet music on sunny afternoons from a pavilion on an island. A fine boulevard will connect this beautiful resort with Aspen, a distance of about nine miles. It will cost some money to fit up this little Elysium- money which Mr. Weller has made by keeping the popular wayside inn of the Independence road.”

*Follow-up one year later in the Rocky Mountain Sun, May 8 1886: “Owing to the sickness of Mr. Weller, his ranch, known as the Forest House, nine miles above Aspen on the Independence road, will be sold or rented very cheap.”