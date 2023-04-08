This week in Aspen history

One glass plate and one film negative of the last coach car of a train leaving town, circa 1900.

Aspen Historical Society, Shaw Collection/Courtesy photo

“Should be thrown into the River,” asserted the Aspen Daily Chronicle on April 7, 1890. “The Rio Grande train to Glenwood Sunday was packed. Long before the time for leaving Aspen the management had to stop selling tickets and many were turned back. Many who did get tickets were compelled to stand all the way. Considerable complaint has been made of the rowdyism on the laundry trains. The railway authorities are probably not aware of the serious character of this disturbance. They desire the patronage of respectable people and their intention is to run an orderly train. Both the Midland and Rio Grande companies desire that their coaches shall be fit places for ladies to ride in. When Agent Waters is informed that the laundry trains so far this season have not thus been protected he will see that decent people who desire to go to Glenwood are no longer insulted by this rough element. A gang of hoodlums has been taking in these excursions and Sunday rowdyism was particularly marked. They started in to have fun for themselves and make life miserable to the rest of the passengers. They had full possession of the train and there was no place a lady could ride and not hear their insulting remarks. They sang loud songs and used other filthy language. It is not likely these fellows will ever again be allowed to make trouble on the laundry train.”