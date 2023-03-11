This week in Aspen History

One 3.25" x 4" lantern slide of a large group of people digging through snow in Spar Gulch after an avalanche.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“McNichols caught in snow slide,” announced The Aspen Daily Times on March 11, 1908. “While riding up Queen’s Gulch one came down and carried horse and rider 100 feet. Mike McNichols, ex-county treasurer, came near losing his life in a snowslide while on the way to the Chicago tunnel Monday afternoon. He left Aspen about 2 o’clock in the afternoon on horseback to return to the mine. While going up Queen’s gulch a snowslide came down upon him and the horse and both were carried more than 100 feet down the side of the mountain. Neither were injured to amount to anything. Mr. McNichols then returned to Aspen. He made the trip yesterday morning to the tunnel. It is dangerous to travel in Queen’s gulch in the afternoon now, as the sun thaws the snow and snow slides are a frequent thing.”