This week in Aspen History

One b/w glossy photograph of skiers snowplowing down the Little Nell slope in the early 1950s. The lower terminal of the T-bar is to the left.

Aspen Historical Society

“Don’t be ski-stupid: ski under control,” advised an article by the Colorado State Medical Society, published in the Aspen Times on February 11, 1954. “This is addressed to Colorado skiers- some of whom already are populating our better hospitals and fracture clinics. There are lots of things worse than being a ‘snow bunny’ or a ski-novice. One of them is being a ski-stupid.

His badge frequently is a large white plaster cast, and the only difference between him and a person of normal intelligence is that he can’t distinguish between bravado and competence. Old Doc Experience- who won his snow bunny rating when snowshoes were in style- offers these tips on how to avoid being a ski-stupid:

1. Ski under control at all times.

2. In other words, don’t ski on slopes beyond your skill. Don’t just let ‘er rip and hope for the best.

3. Use the new quick-release or safety binds which permit your foot to pull away from the ski in event of a spill. Unfortunately, very few Colorado skiers use these new bindings.





4. The accident rate on the ski slopes is directly proportionate to fatigue and poor physical condition. So stop skiing when you begin to feel tired. Don’t make that one more last trip down; it may ‘schuss’ you right into a hospital bed.

5. The accident rate also decreases late in the season, a further indication greater skill and better physical conditions both cut down injuries.

So start easy and work up to top form. In areas where farmers and ranchers ski, very few accidents occur among them because they’re in top shape physically. It’s the city slickers who get no exercise between weekends who keep the crutch manufacturers busy. 6. If you’re a novice, get instruction.”