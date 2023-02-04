This Week in Aspen History

One b/w photograph of the stage stop/toll booth on Independence Pass, circa 1890. A caption under the photo reads "Toll-gate about one mile west of the village of Twin Lakes. Mrs. Rice (on right), collecting toll."

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Mr. and Mrs. Butler, Mr. Miller and others started out on Tuesday morning’s stage on their way to Leadville,” noted the Ashcroft Herald on February 3, 1883. “Doc Slagle accompanied the driver to aid in clearing the road of snow that the fierce wind had packed so tight and piled so high. The wind on the range was blowing fiercely and George Elrod had all he could do to keep his hat on his head and his hair from being rumpled. In the rear sat the three or four passengers with happy thoughts brightening their faces during the first of the journey, but as they neared the range snow drifts became denser and the journey slower. After a trying time it was found impossible to proceed, and the horses were taken out to break the road and to make an attempt to swap the mail bags at Independence, but as Elrod saw his leader go out of sight with the exception of his ears he called a halt, and a return journey was then made to the Lake House, where the hungry passengers sat down at 5 o’clock to the first meal since they left Aspen at 6 o’clock in the morning. On Wednesday morning, the stage returned to Aspen, and on Thursday it made the journey across the range.”