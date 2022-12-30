This week in Aspen history

Members of the Crystal City Club in 1912 stand in front of the Elks Building on the corner of Galena and Hyman.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Grand benefit ball on New Year’s Eve,” proclaimed the Aspen Democrat-Times on Dec. 29, 1921. “Saturday night all our people can prove their loyalty to the Citizens’ Hospital by going to the New Year’s Hospital-Benefit Ball given by the Crystal City Club. Every dollar over and above the expenses accrued with be given to by the C. C. Club to the directors of the Citizens’ Hospital Association to help put that institution on a sounder financial basis and help to keep going our most worthy institution. There is no telling when our hospital will prove a godsend to our miners and our people in general. No telling when accident may occur in any one of our mines that will demand capacity service of our hospital. Therefore, let us all go to the dance Saturday night and while benefiting ourselves enjoy ourselves in dancing the old year out and the new year in. The small admission fee of $1 will be charged and with the C. C. boys as hosts and the McHugh orchestra furnishing the music all who attend will have $10 worth of pure unadulterated pleasure. Let’s make this benefit ball a record-breaker and pack old Fraternal hall to overflowing with merry dancers. We can do it. We can do it!”