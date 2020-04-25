Third Pitkin County death report a mistake
Colorado’s public health department erroneously reported Friday that a third COVID-19-related death occurred in Pitkin County, county Manager Jon Peacock said.
County officials looked into the reported death and discovered that the name of the person entered on the state’s website appears to be a misspelling of the name Pauli Laukkanen, 55, a Truscott resident who died in Pitkin County in late March, Peacock said.
“We are not aware of a third death in Pitkin County,” he said. “We will continue to look into this, but at this point we think it’s a mistake.”
The identity of the first person who died from COVID-19 in Pitkin County — a 94-year-old man — has not yet been released. Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers has said the pandemic is making notification of the man’s family, which must be made in person, difficult.
