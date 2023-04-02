Theatre Aspen local season pass sale launches Monday at Clark’s Market Aspen

Theatre Aspen Director of Marketing Toni Case braved a snowstorm last year to man the locals pass sale at Clark's Market.

Courtesy photo

Theatre Aspen will launch its annual local season pass program with a special event at Clark’s Market Aspen (300 Puppy Smith St.) Tuesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. prior to going on sale to the general public Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Theatre Aspen is partnering with two community partners for the local season pass sale: Clark’s Market Aspen and the Limelight Hotel in Aspen.

All Theatre Aspen pass buyers at the event at Clark’s Market will receive a complimentary gift bag from Clark’s Market Aspen filled with an assortment of St. Pierre Bakery items, gourmet butter and chocolate ganache while supplies last.

“One of Aspen’s most unique qualities is a vibrant arts and entertainment scene that is so unexpected in such a small town,” said Clark’s Market President Tom Clark Jr. “Theatre Aspen brings world-class productions to our own backyard. and it’s really important to me that Clark’s Market support the programs that make the arts accessible to children and families throughout the valley. We’re really proud of our longstanding partnership with Theatre Aspen.”

In addition, the Limelight Hotel will provide a discount card to all pass buyers good for 20% off one pre-theatre dinner meal for use throughout the summer.





Theatre Aspen’s 40th anniversary summer season will run from June 22 to Sept. 14 and includes three mainstage productions; the Tony Award-winning “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” and the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “Doubt,” “A Parable” and “Rent”; the return of “Solo Flights,” the organization’s developmental one-person show festival; and multiple special events, as well as three Theatre Aspen Education productions.

There will be three local pass options available, each providing savings off the regular ticket price as well as early access to seat selection for the productions. Options include the specially priced Matinee Pass for $170, the Premium Pass for $335 and the Standard Pass for $215. A limited number of passes are offered through June 18 or until they sell out.

The Premium Pass, with 25% savings, includes one premium seat ticket to each of the mainstage productions, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Doubt” and “Rent.” The Premium Pass can be used on Opening Night performances (subject to availability).

The Standard Pass includes one standard seat ticket to each of the mainstage productions, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Doubt” and “Rent.” (excluding Opening Night). Savings of 35% off general ticket pricing.

The Matinee Pass, a 40% savings, includes one ticket to each of the mainstage productions for a matinee performance. Matinee performances are 2 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Each pass will receive a complimentary ticket to a “Solo Flights” performance of the pass holder’s choice, excluding the “Anniversary Cabaret” and the special performances of “The Guys.” Each option will enable audiences to see these outstanding productions up to 40% off the ticket price.

Passes will be available at TheatreAspen.org or by calling 970-300-4474 beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. and supplies are limited.

Complete details, including full season information, can be found on TheatreAspen.org.