Theatre Aspen announces spring concert event at Harris Concert Hall

Tamyra Gray (left), Beth Malone and Elizabeth Stanley will perform “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives” on April 11 at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen.

Theatre Aspen/Courtesy photos

Live, in-person and indoor performance returns to Aspen this spring with a one-night-only concert event from Theatre Aspen at the Harris Concert Hall on April 11.

Tickets are available for “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives,” marking the first-ever springtime concert event for Theatre Aspen and among the first in-person arts events in the area since last fall.

Acclaimed Broadway performers Tamyra Gray, Beth Malone and Elizabeth Stanley come to the stage to perform a broad selection of songs arranged specifically for the trio, according Theatre Aspen spokesperson Matthew Troillett.

“The live performance arts are back in Aspen,” Troillett said. “It’s very exciting.”

Theatre Aspen was among the few performing arts organizations in Aspen that was still able to host shows last summer amid COVID-19 restrictions with a modified schedule at the Hurst Theatre.

The April event will follow similar operations protocols to those that took place over the summer, Troillett confirmed in an email; that includes following all national, state and local guidelines.

Only 100 tickets will be available for the typically 500-seat concert hall. Attendees will be seated by party, and masks will be required for members of the audience for the duration of the performance; temperature checks will be required upon arrival, Troillett wrote. Performers will not be wearing masks but will be at least 25 feet away from the audience.

“After a challenging year for the world over, we are reminded of how fortunate we were to produce a unique and safe season last summer and look forward to planting seeds of inspiration for this year, with our first-ever springtime concert event,” producing director Jed Bernstein said in a prepared statement.

“Theatre Aspen is proud to be amongst such a robust arts community, and we hope you’ll join us as we welcome brighter days for all and kick-off the spring season in the most beautiful place in the world to make art — Aspen.”

Theatre Aspen fans may recognize Malone from two sold-out shows she performed with the organization last summer. Her Broadway credits include Tony Award-winning runs of “Fun Home” and “Angels in America”; Malone also claims a host of film and TV credits, including “Brittany Runs A Marathon,” “The Good Wife” and “Reno 911.”

Gray most recently starred in the Broadway run and national tour of the Tony Award-winning revival of “Once on This Island.” Other Broadway credits include “Bombay Dreams” and “Rent” as well as a role in the national tour of “If/Then”; she received critical acclaim for her appearance on the inaugural season of “American Idol.”

Stanley garnered Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for her Broadway performance as Mary Jane in “Jagged Little Pill.” Previous Broadway roles include the revival of “On the Town,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Company.”

Lorin Lattarro, known for her extensive choreography credits — “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Waitress” and “La Traviata” among them — directs.

Tickets are $75 to $125 and available at theatreaspen.org/playlist or by calling 970-300-4474.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com