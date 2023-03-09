Theatre Aspen announces 40th anniversary summer programming

One black-and-white negative of construction of the Aspen Community Art Park, May 1989. There are four unidentified people constructing an arch made of Aspen trees. Smuggler Mountain is in the background. There is also a tent in the background; it's a second hand circus tent that Kent Reed (founder of Aspen Theatre in the Park) purchased for summer theater productions. This was the beginning of Aspen Theatre in the Park, now known as Theatre Aspen.

You know summer is just around the corner when Theatre Aspen releases their full-season programming, which they did this week.

To mark their 40th anniversary of bringing live theater to Aspen and surrounding communities, summer activities will include the Ruby Anniversary Summer Gala, a Community Cabaret celebration with members of Roaring Fork Valley talent, a special performance of “The Guys” in remembrance of Sept. 11, and more.

“Our first goal was to return to a three-play season in honor of the 40th Anniversary,” said Theatre Aspen’s producing director, Jed Bernstein. “‘Doubt’ is an exciting choice not only because it is a critically-lauded play, but really engages the audience with its ‘did he or didn’t he’ plot. Based on the success of Jersey Boys, ‘Beautiful’ is a natural follow up. Great score and great story. ‘Rent’ was written when Theatre Aspen was only 10 or 12 years old. Theatre Aspen was just beginning to do musicals at that time, and ‘Rent’ is certainly an iconic example from that era.”

One black-and-white negative of two volunteers resting during the construction of the Aspen Community Art Park in May 1989. This was the beginning of Aspen Theatre in the Park, now known as Theatre Aspen. The first Theatre Aspen tent is in the background, behind a small body of water.

Aspen Historical Society, Durrance Collection

Along with their previously announced summer mainstage programming of the Tony Award-winning musical “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” (June 22-July 8); Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play winner “Doubt, A Parable,” (July 14-29); and Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Musical winner “Rent,” (Aug 4-26) — Theatre Aspen will present the Summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome (July 2, Aug. 6 and 13), the fourth annual Solo Flights Festival (Sept. 7-14), a co-production of Terrence McNally’s master class with the Aspen Music Festival and School (July 9 and 10).

Theatre Aspen’s 40th Anniversary celebration activities will include the following:





May 16:

Theatre Aspen unveils its 40th Anniversary display in the lobby of the Hurst Theatre, a showcase of memorabilia spanning four decades. The collection of photographs, posters, and more, detailing Theatre Aspen’s history was arranged to celebrate this milestone occasion. Single tickets sales will begin that day at the box office.

June:

Theater Aspen launches an anniversary video series compiled of interviews with the community of individuals who helped Theatre Aspen become what it is today. The videos will launch periodically over the summer on social media and on Theatre Aspen’s website. The videos will be a celebration of Theatre Aspen’s past, present, and future.

July 30:

Theatre Aspen’s Ruby Anniversary Summer Gala.

September:

Anniversary Cabaret on Sept. 6 will celebrate the many performers in the community who have performed at Theatre Aspen throughout the years.

Closing out the 40th Anniversary on Sept. 10 and 11 will be a special performance of “The Guys,” by Anne Nelson, in conjunction with the Aspen Fire Department’s annual Day of Remembrance for the Sept. 11 attacks. Proceeds from the production will support Theatre Aspen education programs and Aspen Fire Department’s charity of choice.

Local season passes go on sale April 5 at theatreaspen.org, followed by single tickets for the mainstage productions on May 16 at the Hurst Theatre Box.

For more information about Theatre Aspen’s 40th anniversary events and activities, visit TheatreAspen.org.