Theatre Aspen adds ‘The Sunshine Boys’ to summer lineup

Theatre Aspen will produce Neil Simon’s comedy “The Sunshine Boys” on its main stage in the Hurst Theatre this summer, the company announced this week. Running Aug. 4 through 22, the play will be directed by Karen Azenberg, artistic director of Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Theatre Co., returning to Theatre Aspen for her second season.

The play rounds out an announced season that also includes the musicals “Chicago” (June 23 to July 11) and “Rock of Ages” (July 15 to 30) along with three Theatre Aspen Education productions and special events.

The announcement comes on the heels of the annual Theatre Aspen winter gala, which raised a record-setting $438,000 for the organization.

All three 2020 main stage shows will have scenic design by David Arsenault, returning for his second season; lighting design by Travis McHale, who makes his debut with Theatre Aspen this summer; costume design by Gail Baldoni, who also makes her Theatre Aspen design debut; and sound design by David Thomas, who returns for his eighth season.

Casting has not yet been announced.

In addition to the main stage season, Theatre Aspen Education will present three summertime productions. These offerings begin with Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (July 7 to 11), which will be performed outside, a first for Theatre Aspen, directed by Graham Northrup and Elissa Russell. The school will stage Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” (July 23 to 29) at the Hurst Theatre, directed by Northrup and choreographed by Luke Ryan; and conclude with Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” (July 30 to Aug. 1), at the Aspen District Theatre Black Box.

Special events will kick off with a Season Sneak Peek on Sunday, June 14, at the Hurst Theatre. The Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series returns for its third season, expanded to six evenings of dinner and performances (July 12 and 13, July 19 and 20, Aug. 9 and 10) at various restaurants and venues around Aspen. The annual Theatre Aspen Apprentice Showcase will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 1, on the Hurst Theatre stage.

And, for the second year in a row, Theatre Aspen will collaborate with the Aspen Music Festival and School to present a one-night-only concert production. This year’s is the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “The Sound of Music” on Aug. 3 in the Benedict Music Tent.

Following the summer season, Theatre Aspen will once again continue its programming into the fall when it presents the second annual Solo Flights developmental festival of one-person shows at the Hurst Theatre from Sept. 15 to 18.

“I cannot imagine a more dynamic, funny, and all-around entertaining slate of programming than what we have planned for our 2020 season,” said Theatre Aspen producing director Jed Bernstein.

Season passes go on sale April 15 at theatreaspen.org.