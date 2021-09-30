Theater Masters director steps down

Daisy Walker has resigned her position as executive artistic director of Theater Masters, the Aspen-based nonprofit developmental theater company.

Walker announced she was stepping down Wednesday. She led Theater Masters for three years and cited emerging creative opportunities to direct live theater as the reason for departure from the administrative role.

“I’ve never lost my passion for Theater Masters,” Walker wrote. “I love all the artists, students and audiences I’ve met over the years. However, I’ve been fortunate enough to have started to direct more, and it’s been increasingly difficult to split my time between producing and directing.”

She will be replaced by Vicky Hansen, who is the daughter of Theater Masters founder Julia Hansen and had been serving as co-artistic director of the organization. Walker will keep a seat on the Theater Masters national advisory board.

“She will be remembered with gratitude for her commitment and unfailing belief in our programs and playwrights,” Vicky Hansen wrote of Walker.





Theater Masters is best known for its annual “Take Ten” program, a national playwriting competition among MFA students. Winners produce their plays in Aspen at a midwinter festival, with professional directors and a cast of local actors, and then stage them in a springtime New York City showcase.

The nonprofit has continued some programs for aspiring playwrights through the coronavirus pandemic, but has not staged “Take Ten” in Aspen since January 2020.