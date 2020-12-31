The Winter in Aspen & Snowmass Guide to Family Fun

You didn’t bring the kids to Aspen or Snowmass this winter so they could be trapped inside to master their skills at Tik Tok or Monopoly, right?

Just because there may be restrictions and new rules to live by in this COVID-19 world — which means Aspen and Snowmass Village aren’t their festive, lively selves this time of year — there are still mounds of family fun to be had.

People enjoy opening day on Aspen Mountain on Saturday, November 23, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



* Let’s start with the obvious destination: the slopes.

This season ski schools are limited to five students per class, which is one of many efforts Aspen Skiing Co. is taking to literally play it safe on the hills while still rolling out the world-renowned Aspen ski instructors’ red carpet (and magic carpet) for skiers of all ages. Skico’s instructional classes start at age 2 1/2.

Call 1-877-AT-ASPEN (877-282-7736) for details about classes and availability.

* The Breathtaker Alpine Coaster in the Lost Forest at Snowmass Ski Area will be open to those seeking more thrills. The coaster reaches speeds of 28 mph as it twists through the alpine forests. Passengers must be at least 38 inches tall, drivers 54 inches.

Learn more at aspensnowmass.com, where you can also find info about other family friendly activities such as tubing at Snowmass and ice skating at the Base Village. (Read more about the menu of family-friendly fun in Snowmass Base Village on p. 28.)





• If you’re looking to avoid the lifts but still want some downhill fun, check out the Whoa Nelly Sledding Hill behind the Aspen Recreation Center, 0861 Maroon Creek Road. There’s no cost to sled down; the only price to pay is the walk back up the hill after your ride down, which is well worth the fee. Need a sled? The ARC rents them for $10; just call 970-544-4100 to make sure it’s open.

* Aspen also has kid-friendly public ice-skating facilities, with their availability this winter hinging on public health orders. The indoor Lewis Ice Arena at the Aspen Recreation Center plans to be open to public skating for three-hour sessions on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. There are no skate rentals this year. Call 970-544-4100 for more details.

Other options include the indoor Aspen Ice Garden, 233 W. Hyman Ave., 970-925-5718; the outdoor Silver Circle Ice Rink, 433 E. Durant Ave., 970-925-1360; Snowmass Village Ice Rink, 2835 Brush Creek Rd., 970-922-2240; and Base Village Ice Rink.

• Nothing says winter like an ice cream cones for the kids while you warm up with some hot coffee or cider and a pumpkin muffin. Paradise Bakery in downtown Aspen has been a family favorite for decades; the busy corner spot has postcard views of Aspen Mountain and is also favorite hangout locals, visitors and event crumb-hungry pigeons. It’s located at 320 S. Galena St. and is right across from the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s visitor kiosk, where friendly representatives there can also fill you in on family activities.

• The Snowmass Mountain Mission is a year-round scavenger hut that participants can do at their own pace. All you need to do is download Eventzee app from the App Store, follow the prompts and use the event code “Snowmass.”