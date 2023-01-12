The Wheeler offers diverse lineup for rest of month

The Boy Band Project will perform Friday, Jan. 20.

Courtesy

From Boy Bands to The Beatles to opera, The Wheeler Opera House is aiming to cover all tastes Jan. 20-25.

The Boy Band Project, Friday, Jan. 20, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Boy Band Project harkens back to when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture.

The boys re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers and others. The Boy Band Project features a group of boys direct from Broadway’s Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, and Rock of Ages.

Classic Albums Live, The Beatles, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21.

Courtesy

Classic Albums Live performs Beatles: Let It Be, Saturday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m.





Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage note for note, cut for cut.

“Think of it as a recital,” he says. “These albums are historic and stand the test of time.”

Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music.

“We don’t dress up or wear any sort of costume. We just stand there and play. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album,” he says.

Damien Sneed will accompany Justin Austin and Janinah Burnett at the Wheeler Jan. 25.

Michael Rubenstein/Photo Credit

Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices featuring musical direction by Damien Sneed, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world’s best-known operatic arias, art songs, and spirituals. The concert brings together Justin Austin and Janinah Burnett, accompanied by a string quartet and Damien Sneed on piano.

They pay homage to Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman, who have paved the way for them and other black opera singers. The repertoire features compositions by George Frederic Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppi Verdi, Richard Strauss, George Gershwin, Margaret Bonds, Harry T. Burleigh, Richard Smallwood, and a newly-commissioned work from Damien Sneed.

Tickets are on sale at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is at 320 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen.

For more information, visit http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com .