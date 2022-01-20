The Salon: 5 Women 5 Voices sells out in-person tickets; livestream available

Erica Ogihara, a performer in The Salon: 5 Women 5 Voices, teaches children how to play the cello.

Erica Ogihara/courtesy photo

If You Go… What: The Salon: 5 Women 5 Voices When: Jan. 23, 5-7 p.m. Where: Facebook Live Cost: $7.99 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/522346545567792/

Alya Howe’s Salon series returns for the first time since the pandemic began, landing at the Launchpad on Sunday with five artists across different performing mediums.

The event has already sold out of its reduced 40 tickets due to the current COVID spike, prompting a venture into live streaming and recording, as so many artists have had to over the previous two years. It’s an area that has been unknown to Howe through her eight years of creating these performances, but falls in line with the themes she sees in the upcoming show: strength and courage.

“This was a courageous step for me,” Howe said. “Is it the right timing and how to just choose yes and hold this event, whether we have to go totally filming or not. I think we are all creative beings, and sometimes by just witnessing five people sharing their creativity, their vulnerability encourages us to take creative risks in our lives.”

In her five performers, Howe sees the same courage. The small audience and the layout create an intimate setting, forcing the performers to confront and interact with them in a unique way. But Howe also described these salons as somewhere in between a rehearsal and a full-scale performance — an avenue to try something they haven’t completely mastered, something they’re workshopping.

“It’s a forum to make mistakes, to play, explore and allow the audience the luxury in this magical, intimate setting to experience firsthand,” Howe said.





Cirque du Soleil performer Stefani Ortega will do suspended pole air dancing. Rosemerry Wahtolla-Trommer will perform her poem, “Things to Not Know When Grieving.” Samantha Altenau will perform some improvisational dances. Michelle Marchildon will read her timely story, “How To Make a Comeback When You Haven’t Gone Anywhere.” Erica Ogihara will perform preludes from Bach and Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina on cello.

“This is definitely a new experience for me and I’m going in without any sort of expectation and just excitement to connect with the community more,” Ogihara said. “I’m very passionate about making classical music more accessible. … The way this Salon series is presented is a very different situation, and it’s a lot less formal.”

As noted, in-person tickets are sold out. But, tickets for the Facebook Live streaming option are available through the event’s Facebook page . Virtual tickets cost $7.99. Should there be any blips in the stream, the show is also being recorded, Howe said.

The Salon: 5 Women 5 Voices will be performed on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.