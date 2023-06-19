The restaurant business is tough even for celebrity chefs, some say at Food & Wine panel on the challenges

Celebrity chef Stephanie Izard laughs while serving guests food during a grand tasting on Saturday,at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

TV icon Andrew Zimmern and a panel of superstar chefs took stock this weekend of a restaurant industry rocked by the pandemic and a nationwide rebellion by cooks, bartenders and waitstaff who want more money, along with more opportunity for advancement and creativity.

Despite the threat of a dystopian future, it was a lively, determined panel Saturday at the Food & Wine Classic.

One panelist mentioned a 5 percent profit margin as the minimum for survival. Stephanie Izard, “Top Chef’s” first female winner and the owner of several Chicago restaurants, protested, pointing to her new restaurant in Los Angeles.

“Five percent,” she said. “In LA, we’d be happy with 1 percent.”

She was exasperated by downtown Los Angeles apartment and condo towers jammed with Gen Zers and Millennials who would rather stay home ordering Uber Eats than dine in a restaurant.





“How do we get them to come eat out?” Izard asked.

It was the big unanswered question. Yet none of the panelists was ready to abandon their love of running restaurants for less financially turbulent careers. They seemed committed to making restaurants better workplaces and destinations for foodies clinging to pandemic homebody eating habits.

The panelists were Izard; Executive Chef Brandon Jew of the Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s in San Francisco’s Chinatown; Master Sommelier Sabato Sagaria; Howard Greenstone of Red Pebbles Hospitality, which manages several Nashville restaurants; and Lien Ta, who decided to reopen her Koreatown eatery last year in Los Angeles after closing it as a COVID casualty.

Ta co-owns Here’s Looking at You and relied partly on a GoFundMe campaign to bring her bistro back to life. She was delighted but surprised when an event showcasing signature cocktails was such a big hit, with customers standing in rows three deep at the bar. Figuring out what will draw a crowd can be as magical and baffling as capturing lightning in a bottle.

She co-owns another restaurant called All Day Baby. Ta knows customers must be coaxed off couches and into her doors for restaurants to survive. Bistros can’t thrive on Door Dash deliveries alone, partly because what people order can be such an unpredictable hodgepodge it would be hard to plan daily menus.

“(Deliveries are) an irregular revenue,” Ta explained. “People will order cocktail jam, a side of bacon and a book.”

Ta’s response to get homebodies in the doors of Here’s Looking at You and her other Los Angeles restaurant, All Day Baby, is to make the restaurants feel more like home.

“I learn the names of customers’ names, the names of their 18th girlfriend, their dogs, and their cats, which they occasionally bring with them,” she said, cheerfully.

All the panelists saw the labor shortage as almost a crisis.

Izard said her LA managers were worried staff they hired eventually balked at coming to work. She told them that wasn’t a Los Angeles problem; it was a Chicago problem, too.

Jew said he confronts a shortage of cooks, as well as problems spawned by San Francisco’s crime wave, which has forced CVS and Whole Foods to close in the city. He sadly observed that longtime Chinatown gift shops and cookware boutiques had closed in his neighborhood.

He increased wages for his staff, which along with the high-quality ingredients he uses, upped the price of a meal for customers.

Zimmern suggested appealing to foodies’ ethics by letting them know that paying restaurant workers a fair wage means menu price hikes, but “cutting labor means cutting hospitality.”

Greenstone saw a more cosmic challenge: Training young line cooks to become leaders. Many “amazing cooks don’t know how to manage people,” he said.

Sagaria reminded the audience that the restaurant labor shortage was so intense, if an employer didn’t bother to educate cooks or food runners with skills to advance or express their talents, those workers can simply go to another neighborhood to get new jobs.

