The (REAL) Beach Bash

Spring skiing is one of my favorite times of year, so I must admit that when I heard Bonnie's Beach Bash was this past weekend — and saw pictures posted everywhere of the fun that was had — my heart sank a bit.

I missed it, just as I missed every other ski day and on-mountain ski party this winter.

But this particular day, I was enjoying a different kind of Beach Bash. On a real beach. With the kids off for spring break, we joined my son's lacrosse team for the Jam by the Sea in sunny San Diego and then moved on to some final West Coast college touring for my daughter.

On the first day of the tourney, a crisp breeze whipped over the field; later, at the beachfront hotel pool, the wind was still present. But the sun was shining and the waves were crashing and I even got a pretty vicious sunburn.

It all felt perfect after a winter spent wishing winter away.

And while I realize winter will still be in full swing in Aspen upon my return, this taste of summer has me excited for the season ahead. And, with a brand-new, fully rehabbed hip, I have my eyes set on many beach bashes — both summer and winter.

