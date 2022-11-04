‘The Nutcracker’ returns after two years

A scene from the 2017 Aspen Santa Fe Ballet dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet announces the return of its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. After a two-year hiatus, this production will again continue the tradition of heralding the holiday season, as it has for more than three decades.

This fully-professional production showcases a cast of 100 performers, including dancers from around the world alongside students from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet School.

This year’s production features principal dancers Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy of Boston Ballet and Gian Carlo Perez from Washington Ballet.

New this year, Ukrainian and Mexican divertissements will join the celebration of international cultural dance, including traditional Chinese and Spanish flamenco.

“The Nutcracker’s return will bring joy to thousands and will be a shining symbol of our collective recovery,” the school’s press release stated. “Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Presents is one of the nation’s leading year-round, dance-exclusive dance presentation series, curating high-quality dance programming for its home communities of Aspen and Santa Fe since 1999.”



