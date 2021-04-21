The end is gnar: Snowmass wraps up an extended season this week

A skier lifts their tips while riding the Village Express Lift to the top of Snowmass on a spring afternoon on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Snowmass ski resort will close for the season on April 25. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The end is gnar.

At least, that’s what a sign at the High Alpine lift proclaimed last week. The extended ski season at Snowmass Ski Area comes to a close Sunday after a bonus week of shredding that includes beer-sliding shenanigans, free parking and lots of still-skiable terrain.

It’s unlikely that Snowmass will implement any extra-tight restrictions for closing weekend like Highlands did, according to Tucker Vest-Burton, senior communications manager at Aspen Skiing Co.

“We have not heard of any further restrictions we are putting in place — Snowmass is very different than Highlands (or even Aspen Mountain) closing day,” Vest-Burton wrote in an email.

GETTING AROUND

Most Snowmass Village shuttle routes will continue to operate on their regular winter schedules through Sunday, with two exceptions.

Route 1 to Woodbridge will have reduced service through Thursday; it will resume its regular winter schedule for closing weekend only, Friday through Sunday. Route 2 to the Crestwood has already switched to an on-demand only schedule.

Check snowmasstransit.com or the Transit mobile app for arrival times.

Those taking a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus from Aspen or from downvalley will need to transfer at the Brush Creek Park and Ride this week — there are no Snowmass direct routes for the bonus week.

And for those who spent all season parking at Town Park and fantasizing about free slopeside parking at Snowmass, you’re in luck: parking in all numbered lots on Carriage Way is free for the remainder of the season and does not require a permit until Nov. 24. If parking in the upper numbered lots, be mindful of limited snow coverage between the road and the slopes; the ski-in, ski-out shortcut next to Lot 12 near the Timberline has melted.

Time-limited spaces in lots 5 and 6 will still be enforced, as will areas designated for “Kiss and Ride” drop-offs, taxi zones, deliveries and loading, fire lanes and handicap parking.

Additional free parking is available at Town Park. Base Village parking remains free for the first hour and $5 for every additional hour. Parking at Two Creeks is closed for the season.

READY TO SHRED-Y

Most terrain on the mountain will remain open through closing day, including the majority of trails off Sam’s Knob, Elk Camp, Big Burn, the Cirque and the High Alpine/Alpine Springs area, according to an email from Snowmass General Manager Susan Cross.

The Coney Glade terrain park also will be open, as will the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster at Elk Camp.

There won’t be any closing-weekend-specific restrictions on uphilling — skinners and hikers just need to stick to designated routes and follow the usual rules. Dogs aren’t allowed on the mountain between 7:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. during the ski season, which includes this bonus week.

And keep in mind that spring skiing comes with warmer weather and late-season conditions: “Depending on temps, some gated terrain may be closed due to warm-up throughout the day,” Cross wrote.

The Two Creeks, Campground and Assay Hill chairlifts have closed for the season. Same goes for terrain that can only be accessed via those lifts and terrain that requires those lifts to return to the base, like Long Shot and the Burnt Mountain Glades off of Elk Camp and Powderhorn off Sam’s Knob.

As of Tuesday, about 74% of all skiable acreage was still open on the mountain.

LET THE GAMES … CONTINUE

The Bud Light Mountain Challenge continues with two high-octane events Friday and Sunday.

The Gelande Quaffing Rocky Mountain Championships on Friday at 2 p.m. will test competitors’ mental and physical drinking fortitude. Two-person teams slide beers along a 10-foot-long bar top one at a time, catching the brew midair and guzzling it before repeating the process with added tricks. Registration is free on the day of the event at the top of the Skittles Gondola for this definitively 21-and-older competition.

“Scrambled Legs,” slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, is a true test of quad stability: competitors ski or snowboard down a mogul run near the Spider Sabich Race Arena, run back up the hill and ski down again before summiting a finishing platform in a “dash for cash.” Day-of registration is free at the base of the Village Express chairlift.

LAST-CHANCE ACTIVITIES

In Base Village, the final community bingo game of the season takes place at the Collective from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The game lounge and “Selfie Den” will remain open daily through Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.; reservations are required at bit.ly/selfieden. The Collective, game lounge and Selfie Den will close for the offseason beginning Monday with plans to reopen Memorial Day Weekend, according to an email from Collective and Plaza Manager Sarah Sanders. MoxiBar and mix6, both located in The Collective, also will follow that schedule, Sanders wrote.

The winter iteration of the Snowmass Mountain Mission wraps up Sunday; it returns with a summer version May 24. More than 50 people participated this year and one claimed a grand prize, according to an email from Sara Stookey Sanchez, public relations manager at Snowmass Tourism.

Sunday also is the last day participants can collect their prizes — a Snowmass neck buff at 3,000 points or a goodie bag grand prize for 6,000 points — at the Guest Services and Information Center located at Town Park. The visitor center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Sunday.

Base Village wrapped up most of its live music last weekend, Sanders wrote in an email. Music on the Mall concludes with a performance from Wade Waters on the Tower Stage in the Snowmass Mall from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday; Music on the Mountain finishes its run of pop-up concerts near chairlift loading areas Friday.

