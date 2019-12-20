The eagle has landed at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies

A new golden eagle as found a home at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies. The prior avian ambassador died after living at Hallam Lake from 1982 until May 2019.

Photo courtesy ACES

The bird is back at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.

Seven months after losing its iconic golden eagle in May, a new golden eagle has landed at ACES’s Hallam Lake headquarters. The raptor had been injured and was not able to be returned to the wild, according to ACES. It was being treated at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte.

“The eagle was found with a broken wing approximately 30 miles from Great Sand Dunes National Park in November 2018,” ACES said in a news release. “While the bird was at Frisco Creek, two things became clear to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife rehabilitators there. First, they determined that the bird’s wing injury was severe enough that the eagle would not be able to return to the wild.

“Second, they noticed that the bird had an unusually calm demeanor, inspiring them to reach out to ACES after learning about the organization’s loss of its beloved Golden Eagle who lived at Hallam Lake from 1982 until her death in May 2019.”

ACES staff visited the rehabilitation center in August to get a feel for the bird. They liked it and applied to have it transferred to ACES as an educational raptor. The transfer was approved last week by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. ACES’s raptor handlers will start training her in January.

The golden eagle can be viewed at its enclosure at Hallam Lake during ACES's winter hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.