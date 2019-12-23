 The Drop-In: Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room at the Aspen Art Museum | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room at the Aspen Art Museum

News | December 23, 2019

“Where the Lights in My Heart Go,” made in 2016, is unique among Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms in that its minimalism and that its effects are created entirely by ambient light sources. Inside, there are no dangling reflective objects. This Infinity Mirror Room is now open to the public at the Aspen Art Museum through May 10.

