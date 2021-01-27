The Drop-In: X Games Aspen 2021 Preview
X Games Aspen 2021 is a go in a pandemic safe format this year, which means it’s a closed venue, no spectators with limited athletes, staff and media. On this episode of The Drop-In, we’re giving you a peak at the X Games venue at Buttermilk and walking you through how things are going down this week when competition kicks off on Friday, January 29, 2021.
