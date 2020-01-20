The Drop-In: X Games 2020 prep
On this episode of The Drop-In, Monday host Rose and Aspen Times Editor David Krause enjoy the calm before the X Games storm on Buttermilk and give you the lay of the land if you’re planing on coming out to enjoy X Games Aspen 2020, January 23-26.
