 The Drop-In: X Games 2020 prep | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: X Games 2020 prep

News | January 20, 2020

On this episode of The Drop-In, Monday host Rose and Aspen Times Editor David Krause enjoy the calm before the X Games storm on Buttermilk and give you the lay of the land if you’re planing on coming out to enjoy X Games Aspen 2020, January 23-26.

