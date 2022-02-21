The Drop-In: Winter storms are blowing in on Aspen Mountain
Happy Presidents Day! We thought it was going to be a super busy holiday day here on Aspen Mountain, but it turns out everyone either slept in or must be trying to make it out of town before the winter storms roll in because it was nice and quiet on the mountain. It was very windy up top and definitely a day for the low light lenses, but otherwise a fun time skiing some groomers to start the week off right!
