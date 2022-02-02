The Drop-In: Winter fly fishing on the Roaring Fork River
Believe it or not, winter is one of the best times to fly fish the Roaring Fork River just outside Aspen. Join guest Drop-In host Jarrod Hollinger from Aspen Outfitting Company as he shows us how to catch fish after fish on the Roaring Fork River for an afternoon of winter fly fishing.
To learn more about fly fishing in the Aspen-area or to contact or book a trip with Aspen Outfitting Company, visit https://aspenoutfitting.com/
