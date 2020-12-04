The Drop-In: What’s happening for the rest of 2020 in Snowmass Village?
Snowmass Tourism’s Allie and Sara walk us through the rest of the year’s events in Snowmass Village. Make sure to have your calendars close by for this video, because you won’t want to miss out on any of these fun events! Go to https://www.gosnowmass.com/today/ for the a daily update on what’s new in the village.
