The Drop-In: Welcome back to Aspen Highlands
Aspen Highlands opened on Saturday, Dec. 11, with fresh snow and lots of open terrain. On today’s episode of The Drop-In, we’re cruising around the mountain and trying to figure out a riddle posed by the Lodge lifties, “What has to be broken before it can be used?”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: Welcome back to Aspen Highlands
On today’s episode of The Drop-In, we’re cruising around Aspen Highlands and trying to figure out a riddle posed by the Lodge lifties, “What has to be broken before it can be used?”