The Drop-In: Warm Morning on Aspen Mountain
The Drop-In: Warm Morning on Aspen Mountain
Kelsey and Rose enjoy a warm morning on Aspen Mountain skiing fast groomers on the last official day of Winter. Also, Kelsey video chats with a close friend on Match Day as she finds out where she’s going for her medical residency! We’re expecting warm weather on Saturday and more snow on Sunday! What an awesome weekend to look forward to!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The Drop-In: Warm Morning on Aspen Mountain
Kelsey and Rose enjoy a warm morning on Aspen Mountain skiing fast groomers on the last official day of Winter.