 The Drop-In: Top-to-bottom on Aspen Mountain (video) | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Top-to-bottom on Aspen Mountain (video)

Aspen Mountain was significantly quieter Monday after Sunday saw the crowds out in full force to chase the 7 inches of fresh snow. Take a relaxing top-to-bottom lap on today’s Drop-In to start your week off right and see how conditions are.

