The Drop-In: Top-to-bottom on Aspen Mountain (video)November 26, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 26, 2018Aspen Mountain was significantly quieter Monday after Sunday saw the crowds out in full force to chase the 7 inches of fresh snow. Take a relaxing top-to-bottom lap on today's Drop-In to start your week off right and see how conditions are. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
