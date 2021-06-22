The Drop-In: Tips and tricks for making the most out of your Snowmass Thursday night concert experience
What are your Snowmass Thursday night concert essentials?
Sara and Allie from Snowmass Tourism share their concert must-haves to make hanging out on Fanny Hill a blast, plus where to enjoy a happy hour drink or treat pre-concert in today’s episode of The Drop-In.
Visit gosnowmass.com/activity/summer-music-series/ for a full list of the summer 2021 free concert series.
